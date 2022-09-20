Erdogan: "We believe that a peace agreement to be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia soon"

"With the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, a historical opportunity window was opened in the South Caucasus to ensure sustainable peace and stability, "said Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while delivering a speech at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, News.az reports.

He noted that Turkiye has taken very important steps to evaluate this opportunity by supporting the ongoing normalization processes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Although the tension experienced in recent days has overshadowed this beautiful environment, we believe that it is possible to sign a comprehensive peace agreement between the two countries as soon as possible. We will continue to be with our Azerbaijani brothers in their struggle for their rights and building their future," he noted.

