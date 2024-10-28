Erik ten Hag sacked as Manchester United manager

+ ↺ − 16 px

Erik ten Hag has been relieved of his duties as Manchester United manager following the club's 2-1 Premier League defeat against West Ham United on Sunday, the club announced on Monday.

Despite having his contract extended in the summer, Ten Hag's dismissal comes after a disappointing start to the season, with the team managing only four wins out of 13 games, News.Az reports.Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over on an interim basis and is set to be in charge for the Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday, the club said in a statement. "Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited," the statement said.

News.Az