Erling Haaland extends stay at Manchester City with historic contract until 2034

Erling Haaland has penned a historic nine-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2034.

The Norwegian striker, who was previously contracted until 2027, expressed his excitement, stating he is "super-happy and proud" about the new deal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Norwegian, who was previously contracted until 2027, has proved a phenomenon at City, scoring 111 goals in only 125 games since signing from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2022. He got 52 goals in his first season, as City claimed the treble in 2022-23.The length of contract is a record for a player in domestic competition and his salary is thought to be a basic of about £500,000 a week.The 24-year-old said: “I am super happy. I am proud. It is difficult to put into words because it is a big moment. I am happy and that is the right word to use. I am looking forward to staying here for a long time. In the end, speaking with the people I spoke with, the hunger and the support that I have been getting for the last couple of years from the board, from the bosses and from Pep [Guardiola], it was an easy decision. I am delighted.”At City Haaland has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup. He stated a desire for more and to keep improving.“I am going to stay for a long time,” Haaland said. “Now I can fully focus on getting better because I am going to stay here for such a long time. Full focus on performing and getting better to give all of the fans what they want.“It has gone really quick. It feels like I signed a moment ago. It has been going really quick and that is a good thing. It means I am enjoying it.“For two and a half years as a City player I have been winning loads of trophies, playing loads of good football, having so many great moments together with the whole club and with the fans. I still remember the rainy parade [after the treble] which was maybe the biggest and best moment because it was a typical Manchester parade. It has been amazing and like a dream in this two and a-half years.”Haaland’s decision is a considerable boost for City. Guardiola’s side are sixth with 35 points, 12 points behind the leaders, Liverpool.The club are defending themselves against more than 100 charges brought by the Premier League. City deny all allegations. If the ­champions are found guilty then, depending on the severity of the verdict, one potential sanction is demotion from the top division.

