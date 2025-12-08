Esmaeil Baghaei: Ties with Azerbaijan a key priority

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran places significant importance on strengthening relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on December 7.

According to Baghaei, Iran is committed to supporting lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus. He emphasized that the two countries share deep-rooted neighborly, historical, and cultural ties, which continue to foster the development of bilateral cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The spokesperson noted that Tehran aims to further advance relations by enhancing diplomatic engagement. He also announced that the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Azerbaijan today to hold several meetings with officials, focusing on expanding cooperation between the two nations.

News.Az