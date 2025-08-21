ESPN launches new streaming service, promises personalized experience for fans

+ ↺ − 16 px

ESPN is taking sports streaming to the next level with a new service that allows fans to watch their favorite content in a fully personalized way, including a customized version of its flagship show, SportsCenter.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro told that the idea for the new service came from his own love of sports. “One of the things I’ve always craved is a SportsCenter tailored to me,” he said. Fans can now prioritize content from their favorite teams, leagues, and sports, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The highlight of the service, SportsCenter for You, uses AI to deliver videos tailored to each user’s interests, featuring familiar anchors like Hannah Storm and Gary Striewski. Beyond personalized highlights, the platform allows users to track fantasy teams in real time, watch multiple games simultaneously, and shop or place bets while watching.

Pitaro summarized the service in three words: “All of ESPN.” The platform provides access to 47,000 live events, 12 ESPN networks, and original programming including 30 for 30, E:60, and SC Featured. The app also integrates fantasy sports, betting, and commerce features, offering an enhanced fan experience.

ESPN’s recent agreement with the NFL, which gives the league a 10% equity stake in the network, includes access to NFL RedZone and NFL Fantasy. Pitaro hinted at future expansions, noting the potential to extend RedZone to other sports and merge ESPN’s fantasy product with the NFL’s to become the official fantasy game of the league.

The streaming service, simply titled ESPN, costs $29.99 per month or $299.99 per year. Bundled deals include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN for $29.99 per month during the first 12 months, then $35.99 per month with ads or $49.99 per month without ads. An ESPN and Fox bundle will launch on October 2 for $39.99 per month, while an ESPN and NFL+ bundle, including RedZone, will be available starting September 3 for $39.99 per month. A lower-tier plan with limited content is priced at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Cable subscribers can access the new service through their providers, although some—including Comcast Xfinity, YouTube TV, Dish Network, Sling TV, and Cox—may face temporary restrictions on streaming-exclusive content.

