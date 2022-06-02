Establishment of joint Azerbaijani-Turkish University is of great importance, official says

The establishment of a joint Azerbaijani-Turkish University is very important, said Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 7th International Congress of Social Sciences in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Sentop said he strongly supports the development of relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan in the field of education and science.

The speaker noted that the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations opens up vast opportunities for further expansion of ties between the two countries in all areas.

Sentop said he hopes the joint university will be commissioned by the next academic year.

News.Az