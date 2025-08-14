Ethereum and Pepe dollar named as top 2 profit making investments by top analyst, best crypto presale smashes $1.2m

+ ↺ − 16 px

A leading crypto market analyst has shaken up investor strategy this week by naming Ethereum (ETH) and Pepe Dollar (PEPD) as the top two profit-making investments of the current cycle.

Ethereum’s year-to-date surge and record ETF inflows have reaffirmed its status as the blue-chip backbone of Web3, while Pepe Dollar (PEPD) has emerged from presale anonymity to a staggering $1.2M milestone, earning a spot among the best crypto presales of 2025.

Ethereum’s foundation for profit

Ethereum (ETH) has climbed to $4,628, just 5.5% shy of its all-time high, thanks to a potent mix of institutional buying, ETF inflows, and a massive $190M short squeeze that caught bearish traders off guard. More than 100,000 ETH has exited centralized exchanges in the past 48 hours, signaling whale accumulation and supply tightening. With price targets of $6K in the short term and $80K over the cycle, ETH provides a stable profit anchor for investors — a perfect partner to high-growth plays like Pepe Dollar (PEPD).

Pepe dollar: From meme to multi-utility powerhouse

While Ethereum dominates the infrastructure game, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) is capturing the culture. Built on Ethereum’s network, PEPD fuses meme coin virality with genuine blockchain utility, including governance rights, NFT integration, and an upcoming gaming ecosystem. The presale — priced at just $0.004688 — is closing in on its $1,317,138 target with only 7 million tokens remaining, setting the stage for an explosive post-launch rally. This combination of accessibility, brand power, and on-chain features is what earns Pepe Dollar (PEPD) its place among the best crypto presales this year.

Join Pepe dollar official presale:

Pepe Dollar Website: https://pepedollar.io/

Pepe Dollar Telegram: https://t.me/pepedollarcommunity

PEPD Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/pepe-dollar

Dual-track strategy for maximum returns

The analyst’s recommendation is simple: hold Ethereum (ETH) for long-term, institutional-driven growth and use strategic allocations in Pepe Dollar (PEPD) for outsized, short-to-mid-term gains. This approach mirrors the strategy used by early-cycle investors who paired Bitcoin with early DeFi tokens in 2020 — a move that delivered exponential portfolio growth.

Conclusion: The perfect pairing

Ethereum (ETH) and Pepe Dollar (PEPD) may be worlds apart in age and market cap, but together they offer a rare profit profile: stability and scalability from ETH, explosive upside from PEPD. For those seeking to maximize returns this cycle, following the analyst’s blueprint could prove to be the most lucrative decision of 2025.

Join Pepe dollar presale:

Pepe Dollar Website: https://pepedollar.io/

Pepe Dollar Telegram: https://t.me/pepedollarcommunity

PEPD Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/pepe-dollar

News.Az