Ethereum price prediction: ETH price rebounds back above $4,600 as early ETH whale backs Remittix in August

After a period of sideways trade, Ethereum is rebounding in August, regaining levels above $4,600. With major support of $4,550 holding firm, the Ethereum price prediction indicates potential for more increases and traders are keeping a careful eye on it.

Early ETH whales are showing newfound interest in this rebound and some of them are investigating other altcoins like Remittix (RTX), which is becoming more popular as a utility-focused cryptocurrency for payments.

Ethereum holds steady above $4,600

ETH recently broke through a short-term barrier following its late-July consolidation around $4,500. Whale wallets are accumulating at these levels, according to on-chain statistics, indicating trust among high-net-worth and institutional investors.

With support at $4,550 serving as a safety net for traders, technical indicators indicate that $4,700 will be the next significant resistance.

Source: TradingView

Even while things have improved, volatility still plays a role in the ETH price prediction. The majority of analysts agree that Ethereum is one of the best long-term cryptocurrency investments. Although they caution that further significant market movements could affect ETH's price, especially if Bitcoin sees sharp drops.

Remittix: A new whale-backed altcoin gaining attention

While Ethereum stabilizes, Remittix (RTX) is attracting interest from smart money looking for high-utility altcoins. Early ETH whales are reportedly allocating portions of their portfolio to Remittix, drawn by its real-world payments focus and cross-border utility.

Here’s why Remittix is gaining traction:

Next major exchange listing is planned once the presale reaches $22M, increasing liquidity for RTX holders.

Real utility for payments: Remittix’s PayFi model tackles real-world transaction bottlenecks for businesses and consumers.

Community-driven growth: Social engagement, staking options and ongoing campaigns are attracting long-term holders.

Low entry price with high upside: Analysts suggest strong potential for rapid gains toward $5 if adoption trends continue.

With live payment rails in 30+ countries and support for over 50 cryptocurrencies, Remittix (RTX) is positioning itself as a practical solution for everyday crypto payments. Whale wallets are moving in, showing confidence that Remittix could be the next high-upside altcoin for 2025.

Watch ETH and new utility plays

Ethereum’s rebound above $4,600 shows strength in its core market, but traders are also keeping an eye on emerging tokens like Remittix. For those watching the Ethereum price prediction, the key levels are $4,550 for support and $4,700 as resistance. Meanwhile, Remittix offers a chance for exposure to a utility-driven altcoin with real adoption potential.

Investors seeking both stability and growth may find a balanced approach between established ETH positions and emerging projects like Remittix rewarding.

