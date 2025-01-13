EU affirms readiness to step up support to Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is ready to step up support to the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono stated.

In a post on X, Grono noted that she paid her first official visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia from 7 to 11 January, News.Az reports.“I conveyed the EU’s continued strong commitment to this strategic region and partnerships with both Azerbaijan and Armenia,” she said.Grono also affirmed the EU’s readiness to step up support to the Baku-Yerevan normalization process in all its aspects, by focusing on connectivity and humanitarian issues, and promoting regional cooperation initiatives.

