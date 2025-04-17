EU allocates €23 million to support demining ops in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has allocated a total of €23 million to support demining operations in Azerbaijan, the European External Action Service announced.

According to the information, together with the 10 million euros that the EU intends to mobilize for the International Centre of Excellence and Training for Mine Action for 2024-2025, EU support for demining operations in Azerbaijan will reach a total of approximately 23 million euros, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Brussels noted that the EU is the largest international donor in the field of mine action in Azerbaijan and helps ensure safe access of the population to natural resources, as well as create conditions for the safe and dignified return of the population to their native lands.

The EU, together with Member States, launched the Team Europe initiative on mine action in May 2024 to build capacity, train, raise mine risk awareness and information, and provide assistance to victims, the source noted, adding that assistance is also provided within the framework of this initiative.

