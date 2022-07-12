EU allocates additional €4.25 mln to demining of Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union allocates additional €4.25 mln to demining of Azerbaijani territories, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar wrote this on his Twitter page, APA reports.

"Pleased that EU as the largest donor is providing additional €4.25 Million to Azerbaijan to support demining through the project “Supporting safe return of IDPs through Capacity Building of ANAMA", noted.

News.Az