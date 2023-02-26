EU ambassador extends condolences over Khojaly genocide anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko extended condolences over the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

“I express my deep condolences to all who lost their families, friends, and homes during Khojali tragedy. We all need to come together to make every effort towards reconciliation and long-lasting peace in South Caucasus,” the EU ambassador said on Twitter.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

News.Az