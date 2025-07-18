EU ambassadors approve new sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU ambassadors on Friday approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

EU ambassadors approved new sanctions against Russia after Slovakia promised to lift the blockade, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Slovakia announced earlier that it would allow the approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia on July 18.

The country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had blocked the sanctions, has now reached an agreement with the European Commission on guarantees regarding gas prices and its possible shortage amid the bloc's intention to ban Russian gas imports.

