EU approves Germany's massive spending plan

Germany has reached a deal with the European Commission on a multi-year fiscal plan, enabling the country to increase investment in the short term while pledging to tighten spending in the coming years, according to a senior German official.

The deal forms part of Germany’s Fiscal-Structural Plan (FSP) under the EU’s revamped Stability and Growth Pact and sets out a path for government net spending through 2029, News.Az reports citing Politico.

“In constructive talks with the European Commission,” the official said, “the German government successfully agreed on a multi-year path for the maximum permissible growth in general government net primary expenditure for the years 2025 to 2029.”

The agreement makes use of the flexibility within the EU's new fiscal rules, with Berlin pledging to curb the pace of expenditure after a short-term investment boost.

“Due to investments in infrastructure, security and defense this year and next, net expenditure in the German national budget will increase significantly,” the official said. “Significantly lower growth in net expenditure is planned for the following years.”

The plan aims to strike a balance between investment, structural reform and fiscal consolidation, referencing the Cabinet’s June 24 budget decisions. By the end of the planning horizon, the government wants to return to a more balanced path, backed by “credible consolidation measures.”

The FSP also includes structural reforms that Berlin says will help grow government revenues over time, sending “a powerful signal for economic growth and sustainable public finances.”

The plan is scheduled to be approved by the Cabinet this Wednesday and will include a statement from the Stability Council representing Germany’s federal states.

