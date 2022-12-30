EU-Azerbaijan MoU aims to increase SGC potential to 20 bcm: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

For many years, Azerbaijan has put forward initiatives and taken practical steps to develop economic, energy and transport communications of regional and global importance, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a press release on the results of 2022, News.Az reports.

The year 2022 further enhanced the role of Azerbaijan in ensuring international energy security and transit transportation, the ministry noted.

The ministry recalled that on July 18, “A Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union and the Republic of Azerbaijan” was signed in Baku.

“The MoU includes the expansion of the traditional energy partnership, as well as potential cooperation on green and renewable energy. By 2027, the MoU aimed at increasing the potential of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) to 20 billion cubic meters, is considered an important step in diversifying the energy supply of the Western Balkan region,” the ministry emphasized.

