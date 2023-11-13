EU called for resumption of Azerbaijani-Armenian talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union (EU) called for the resumption of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell after the meeting of the Council of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, News.az reports.

He called for the restart of negotiations between the two countries, building upon the groundwork laid by the President of the Council of the European Union.

"We need a peace agreement and we intend to continue our mediation role," Borrell said.

News.Az