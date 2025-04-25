EU calls Azerbaijan ‘important partner’ in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is an important partner in the region, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, said on Friday.

Kallas made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

She emphasized, “Our relations are developing along a bilateral path. The European Union is Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner, and we highly appreciate the efforts made to eliminate the traces of the conflict and save lives.”

Kaja Kallas also highlighted the European Union’s close support for the normalization of relations with Armenia and the pursuit of a sustainable peace agreement, underscoring the importance of agreeing on the text of the peace treaty.

