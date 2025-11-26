Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze arrives in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, November 26, for an official visit to the Ukrainian capital.

“Arrived in Kyiv to engage and support our Ukrainian friends in pursuit of a lasting, peaceful European future,” Braze wrote, thanking Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha for the warm welcome, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She stressed that both the Latvian government and Latvian society “stand with Ukraine.”

Latvia has been supporting Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, providing a combination of military, humanitarian, and political assistance

News.Az