EU considers €6.6 billion fund to buy U.S. weapons for Ukraine

The European Union is weighing a €6.6 billion ($7.7 billion) allocation from the European Peace Facility (EPF) to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal said the announcement followed the Sept. 9 Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format, signaling continued and strengthened support for Kyiv, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The EPF, created in 2021 to boost EU security policy, has reimbursed member states for military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion. In 2024, 90% of windfall profits from frozen Russian assets were redirected into the fund.

However, Hungary has blocked EPF allocations for months, prompting EU officials to explore voluntary contributions as a workaround—an approach opposed by France and Germany.

If approved, the €6.6 billion package would represent a major step in EU support for Ukraine, as Russia continues to reject ceasefire talks and Ukraine faces ongoing aerial and missile attacks.

