Europe’s alternative peace plan for Ukraine, drafted ahead of the Geneva talks, proposes limiting the Ukrainian armed forces to 800,000 personnel “in peacetime.”, according to a document cited by Reuters.

Apart from that, EU countries insists on deploying NATO fighter jets in Poland and providing Ukraine with a security guarantee "from the United States similar to NATO's Article 5 clause," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Brussels also insists that it controls Russia’s frozen assets to be able to expropriate them to compensate Ukraine for the damage. "Ukraine will be fully reconstructed and compensated financially, including through Russian sovereign assets that will remain frozen until Russia compensates damage to Ukraine," the agency cited the document.

A source told TASS earlier that the European Union sees its goals in retaining control over Russian assets and not allow Ukraine’s demilitarization as it would derail the community’s course toward militarization.

