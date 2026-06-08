Russia's attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region kill 3

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Three people were killed in a Russian attack on the town of ​Chuhuiv in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, regional ‌governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, with emergency services working to extinguish a ​fire.

Two men, one 70 years old and ​one 50, and a 70-year-old woman died in ⁠the attack on Chuhuiv, he said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

In the ​regional capital, close to the Russian border and ​also called Kharkiv, six people were injured after the shelling, with a utility building damaged and fires breaking out ​around the city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on ​Telegram.

The attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was returning ‌to ⁠Kyiv from talks in London with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany on how to move forward with a settlement of the four-year-old war.

U.S.-led ​peace efforts ​between Ukraine ⁠and Russia have stalled as Washington is focused on finding a solution ​to the Iran war.

Zelenskiy said on Monday ​he had ⁠a "positive" conversation with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, praising what he called their readiness ⁠to ​work on a settlement of ​the Ukraine war in the coming weeks.

News.Az