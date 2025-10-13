EU diplomacy chief visits Kyiv to discuss aid and energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas arrived in Kyiv on Monday to meet Ukrainian officials on Europe’s financial and military support, as well as measures to hold Russia accountable for its war crimes.

The talks will focus on Ukraine’s energy sector, critical as Russian missile and drone strikes intensify with winter approaching, causing widespread power outages. Kyiv has called on Western partners to strengthen air defenses and provide immobilized assets to bolster Ukraine’s resilience, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kallas’ visit comes amid discussions on using frozen Russian central bank assets to fund a reparations loan worth at least €140 billion ($160 billion), repayable only if Moscow agrees to compensate for the war.

She is also set to chair an EU defense ministers meeting in Brussels on October 15 to review defense readiness amid heightened tensions from Russian incursions into NATO airspace.

