EU does not recognize so-called "elections" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

The European Union does not recognize the so-called “elections” held by Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, News.Az reports.

In view of the so-called "presidential elections", the EU reiterates that it does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework within which they have been held, the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said.

The EU also reiterated its commitment to supporting the Baku-Yerevan peace process.


