EU envoy warns Georgia about potential visa-free travel suspension

EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński has clarified the situation regarding the potential suspension of visa-free travel for Georgia.

He stated that such a decision would not require unanimous consent from all EU member states, emphasizing that this is a "simple reality" tied to the obligations Georgia must fulfill, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Responding to questions about the possibility of sanctions and the suspension of visa liberalization if upcoming elections are not free and fair, Herczyński pointed out that the EU has had to take similar actions in the past in response to election irregularities in other countries.He stressed that the EU is closely monitoring developments in Georgia, particularly with regard to the electoral process, and will wait to see how the October 26 elections are conducted. "We sincerely hope that it will be conducted according to the highest international standards," he said, noting that international observers will assess the elections.Herczyński reiterated that the EU is not looking to punish Georgian citizens, but rather to ensure that the commitments made during the visa liberalization process—such as upholding democracy, the rule of law, and minority rights—are fulfilled. If these standards are not met, the EU will have to react.He concluded by saying, "This is not a threat, it is a simple reality. The responsibility lies with the European Union and the European Council to ensure that the commitments underpinning visa-free travel are respected."

News.Az