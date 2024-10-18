West vs Russia: The battle for influence in Georgia's elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 26, Georgians will cast their votes in a pivotal parliamentary election, marking the country's first fully proportional representation. Only parties that achieve a minimum of 5 percent of the vote will gain seats. The election follows months of political turmoil, including a series of controversial moves by the ruling Georgian Dream party, such as the passage of the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence, more commonly known as the “foreign agents bill,” which triggered large-scale protests.

