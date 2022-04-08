Yandex metrika counter

EU expands sanctions against four Russian banks

The EU is expanding sanctions against VTB, Sovcombank, Novikombank and Otkritie Bank, follows from a document published in the Official Journal of the EU, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

The personal sanctions of the EU provide for the freezing of all the assets of the defendants in the territory of the Union countries.

It is specified that the EU accuses Russian banks of "material and financial support for the Russian government", which, in turn, is accused of allegedly "destabilizing the situation in Ukraine" and "annexing Crimea."


