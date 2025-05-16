EU expects Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union expects a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia to be signed as soon as possible, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists ahead of 6th European Political Community Summit in Tirana, Kallas said she believes that Baku and Yerevan are very close to reaching an agreement, News.Az reports, citing local media.

She also confirmed plans to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the summit and announced an upcoming visit to Armenia.

“I think it is also important to think about what we can do to reduce tensions in the region,” Kallas added.

News.Az