EU extends training mission for Ukrainian military for two more years

EU extends training mission for Ukrainian military for two more years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union Training Mission (EUMAM), which provides training to the Ukrainian military, will be extended for an additional two years.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made the announcement during a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media. He noted that Ukrainian troops are currently under great pressure along the entire front line, which has become greater than before the beginning of summer."We have to continue providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with more capacity and to increase our training mission. We will extend the mandate to the EUMAM mission for the next two years," Borrel said.He added that he hopes for a consensus on this decision in the EU Council.

News.Az