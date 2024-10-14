EU foreign ministers set to discuss Middle East, Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss pressing issues in the Middle East and Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is set to chair a two-day Foreign Affairs Council meeting which Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will attend via videoconference for an informal discussion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The ministers will also discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and Gaza, as well as other global issues, including the situation in Georgia and Moldova, the Horn of Africa, and Venezuela.UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will also attend the meeting for an informal discussion over lunch.Borrell, at the doorstep of the meeting, told reporters that the UK and Europe were neighbors and partners sharing “the same concerns,” and “stand by Ukraine against Russia.”“We share the same concern about the violence in the Middle East. We both call for an immediate cease-fire in Lebanon and Gaza, on that we are strongly together calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East war,” Borrell said.David Lammy, for his part, said: "The UK and Europe security is indivisible," and stressed the importance "that the United Kingdom and Europe remain steadfast and clear" in the face of the regional and global issues.

News.Az