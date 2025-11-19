EU-Georgia human rights dialogue postponed amid tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next session of the EU-Georgia human rights dialogue, originally scheduled for 21 November in Brussels, has been postponed indefinitely, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

European Commission representative Anitta Hipper said on Tuesday that the meeting was delayed “due to obstacles on the Georgian side.” She also confirmed the EU’s “readiness to hold the meeting to present the EU’s position on human rights.” According to Georgian media, the session was postponed after Georgian authorities included an official under sanctions in the delegation.

In response, the Georgian Foreign Ministry accused Brussels of speculation, stating that the EU postponed the meeting “on completely unacceptable and unfounded pretexts.”

The ministry emphasized that it had carefully prepared for the session and viewed it as “an opportunity to engage with the European Union, including on issues for which our society frequently hears criticism from Brussels.” The ministry added that the delegation was formed “with these needs in mind.”

“The use of this issue for further speculation raises reasonable suspicion and creates the impression that the European External Action Service was not motivated by a sincere desire to hold the meeting, and that Brussels is not ready to listen to the justified positions of the Georgian side, including on the issues that were used to suspend the political dialogue with Georgia,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also stressed its commitment to a constructive approach and the irreplaceable nature of dialogue, noting that Georgia’s participation in various negotiation formats with the EU is only possible after “the full resumption of the dialogue suspended by Brussels.”

Relations between the Georgian Dream party and the EU deteriorated in spring 2024 following the adoption of the foreign agents law. The EU suspended consideration of Georgia’s membership application, froze part of its financial aid, and scaled back contacts with the government at the highest level. The European Parliament did not recognize the results of the 2024 parliamentary elections, which were won by the ruling party. On the same day, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia would remove EU accession negotiations from its agenda until 2028, a decision that prompted nationwide protests.

The 2025 EU Enlargement Report notes that Georgia has experienced setbacks in several areas and remains a candidate country largely in name. The report highlights concerns over legislation affecting NGOs, the media, and the LGBT community, restrictions on freedom of assembly and expression, and the presence of political prisoners. The European Commission stated that these developments are inconsistent with EU values and the expectations of a candidate country.

News.Az