EU: Good opportunities available for signing new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

Good opportunities exist for signing a new partnership agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Jankauskas made the remarks in Baku at the closing ceremony of the EU twinning project entitled "Support to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in Modernizing Public Employment Services in the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports on Oct. 4.

“Twenty years have passed since the signing of the previous agreement,” he added.

“The new partnership agreement will be the foundation for new progressive projects,” Jankauskas said. “We are currently working with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy to sign a cooperation agreement for the next two years. We hope that this document will be signed this year."

He added that the social protection sphere in Azerbaijan is one of the spheres differing by the biggest changes.

"The pension reform, the implementation of projects related to the social services, the establishment of the DOST Agency can be cited as an example,” Jankauskas said. “Investing in education, human capital, their connection with the sphere of employment is the path leading to the future.”

“The EU is pleased with its participation in this work,” he said. “We are always ready to share best practices. There are many opportunities for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU."

News.Az

