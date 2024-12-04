EU High Representative updated on Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kaja Kallas, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, on Wednesday during the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council meeting, News.az reports.

Discussions focused on Azerbaijan-EU relations, energy security, transport and communications, environmental cooperation, and regional and international security matters. Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security was underlined. Minister Bayramov also highlighted the outcomes of Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency, including historic agreements aimed at combating climate change, with particular attention to increasing financial targets and advancing "green energy" collaboration.Bayramov provided an update on the post-conflict situation, including large-scale reconstruction in liberated territories and challenges posed by landmine contamination. He outlined Azerbaijan’s reconciliation agenda with Armenia, stressing that Armenia’s ongoing territorial claims hinder the peace process.The minister expressed concern over the EU Mission in Armenia, highlighting its deviation from stated objectives and its use as a platform for anti-Azerbaijan propaganda.

News.Az