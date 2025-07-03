EU increases Ukraine’s electricity export capacity to support energy recovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has boosted Ukraine’s electricity export capacity by 38.5%, allowing the country to export up to 900 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity. This move is aimed at helping Ukraine generate additional revenue to repair its energy infrastructure damaged during ongoing Russian attacks.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry confirmed on Thursday that this new export limit will be in effect until August 1, after which it will be reviewed monthly, News.Az reports, citing foreign websites.

Prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine regularly exported electricity to the EU. These exports were suspended due to significant damage to Ukrainian power facilities but resumed earlier this year as conditions improved.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko emphasized that the increased export capacity will not only assist in balancing Ukraine’s energy system but also provide crucial funds to repair war-damaged infrastructure and prepare for the coming winter months.

This development marks a significant step in supporting Ukraine’s energy sector recovery amid the ongoing conflict.

News.Az