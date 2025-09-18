EU, India outline new strategic agenda as Russia sanctions loom

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has unveiled a new “strategic agenda” with India, covering security, technology, and a push to finalize a free-trade agreement this year. The two sides are also exploring an EU-India Security and Defence Partnership, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

EU officials struck a cautious tone, with Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighting slow progress and concerns over India’s continued imports of Russian oil. Kallas stressed that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” on trade talks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The announcement comes as the EU prepares its 19th sanctions package against Russia, which may target Indian and Chinese companies accused of facilitating Moscow’s oil trade. U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Europe to impose tariffs on India and China, but the proposal has gained little traction.

