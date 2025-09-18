Newborn buried alive in India battles for survival

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 20-day-old baby girl found buried under mud in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district is in critical condition, hospital officials said.

The infant was discovered after a shepherd heard faint cries and alerted villagers, who called police to rescue her, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Doctors say she is suffering from oxygen deficiency, infections, and insect bites, with her condition described as “grave.”

Police have yet to identify her parents. Authorities suspect gender bias may be behind the attempted killing, as India continues to grapple with widespread preference for sons and high rates of female foeticide and infanticide.

News.Az