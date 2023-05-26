EU is major partner of Azerbaijan in field of mine clearance: Ambassador

EU is major partner of Azerbaijan in field of mine clearance: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is a major partner of Azerbaijan in the field of mine clearance, said Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks while speaking at the international conference “Mine Action – The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals” in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

Michalko noted that the EU is working to expand the financing of the ongoing demining process in Azerbaijan.

“The EU is a global leader responsible for mine action and a major partner of Azerbaijan in this field. The EU is also strengthening the cooperation of the member states in order to increase assistance and funding for the country in mine clearance,” the ambassador added.

News.Az