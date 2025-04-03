EU leaders explore Uzbekistan's rich cultural heritage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, visited the historical and ethnographic park “Eternal City” located in the Samarkand International Tourist Center.

The distinguished guests were introduced to the unique artistic, folk, and musical traditions of the Uzbek people, News.Az reports citing Uzbek media.

News.Az