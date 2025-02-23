EU leaders to meet for extraordinary summit on Ukraine and EU defence March 6

European Union leaders will meet for an extraordinary summit on March 6th to discuss Ukraine and European defence, the chairman of EU summits Antonio Costa said on Sunday, News.Az citing via Reuters.

"I have decided to convene a special European Council on 6 March," Costa said on X.

"We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security. In my consultations with European leaders, I’ve heard a shared commitment to meet those challenges at EU level: strengthening European Defence and contributing decisively to peace on our continent and long-term security of Ukraine," he said.

News.Az