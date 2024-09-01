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Sundar Pichai

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Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google LLC. He is known for his leadership in one of the world’s largest and most influential technology companies, overseeing products and services that impact billions of people globally. Under his guidance, Google has continued to innovate in areas like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital advertising, while also expanding into hardware products such as smartphones and smart home devices.