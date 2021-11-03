EU mission starts to train Mozambican troops for fighting terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union (EU) military mission to train Mozambican troops for fighting terrorism in the country's northern province of Cabo Delgado was launched in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, Wednesday.

According to the mission's Commander Lemos Pires, the delegation will provide specialized training in combating terrorism and protecting civilians for a period of two years, but without engaging in actual military operationsб, Xinhua reports.

The two-year mission will have 140 training officers, divided between two training centers, one for commandos in the Military Field in Chimoio in central Mozambique, and the other for marines in Katembe in the country's capital, according to the data released at the ceremony.

Mozambican Defense Minister Jaime Neto said at the ceremony that the move is "making history," as the mission will contribute to improving the security situation in the country.

The Minister of National Defense of Portugal Joao Cravinho said that the training will be an example of respect and effectiveness in the eyes of the Mozambican people.

The terrorist activities and insurgency in northern Mozambique have left more than 3,000 people dead and nearly 800,000 displaced, according to the country's authorities.

