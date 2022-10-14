EU's civilian mission will be located on territory of Armenia, in zone of CSTO’s responsibility: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU civilian mission will be located on the territory of Armenia, in the zone of CSTO’s responsibility, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Astana on Friday, News.Az reports.

“On 6 October, on the sidelines of a new platform of the European political community in Prague, a four-sided meeting was held with the participation of the President of France, the President of the European Council, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan. At that meeting, as a result of many hours of negotiations, the decision was reached to send a civilian mission of the European Union in the amount of 40 people to the territory of Armenia near the Armenia-Azerbaijan border,” the head of state said.

“Subsequently, we learned that their number would be 50. They will stay there for at least two months and the purpose of this mission, as we saw it and therefore agreed to, is to help the parties to draw the border and agree on issues related to delimitation,” the Azerbaijani president noted.

He stressed that there was an attempt to send this mission to the Azerbaijani side, which was resolutely rejected by Azerbaijan.

“Therefore, the mission will be located on the territory of Armenia, in the zone of CSTO’s responsibility. The first group of European representatives arrived in Armenia yesterday in order to determine the location of this mission,” President Aliyev added.

