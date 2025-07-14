EU moves forward with plan to ban social media for minors

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the European Commission announced that countries are allowed to enforce their own national bans on social media for minors, as part of new guidelines under its Digital Services Act.

The EU executive has been under pressure in recent months to roll out measures to protect minors online. National governments in France, Denmark, Spain and elsewhere have called for social media restrictions, with some criticizing the EU for not acting quickly enough, News.Az reports citing Politico.

France and the Netherlands have supported an outright ban of social media for minors under 15. Greece has said it thinks parental consent should be required for children under a certain age. Denmark, which currently helms work in the Council of the EU, is pushing for stronger EU-level actions.

Tech giant Meta has also come out suggesting legal restrictions that would require parents to consent for their kids being on social media below a certain age.

"Age verification is not a nice to have. It's absolutely essential," said Denmark's digital minister Caroline Stage Olsen, who presented the guidelines alongside the Commission's tech chief Henna Virkkunen.

The Commission's new guidelines for minor protection online seek to make sure platforms face a similar set of rules across Europe under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the bloc's landmark social media regulation. The guidelines are non-binding and set the benchmark for companies to interpret requirements under the DSA.

The Commission on Monday also released technical specifications for an age verification app that could help verify if users are over 18 by using IDs and even facial recognition. The app is set to be tested in France, Greece, Spain, Italy and Denmark, five countries that are also pushing for restrictions and are working on their own age verification solutions.

EU countries can also use the app should they decide to implement national restrictions for social media use at a different age threshold, a senior Commission official said, granted anonymity to disclose details of the plan ahead of its release.

High-risk services like porn platforms and online alcohol shops are also recommended to verify users' ages.

