EU moves to ban “nudifier apps” as deepfake porn crisis escalates across Europe

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The European Union has moved to tighten regulations on artificial intelligence by banning so-called “nudifier apps,” which generate non-consensual intimate images of people using AI technology, as concerns over deepfake abuse continue to rise across Europe.

The European Parliament and the Council have agreed under the Digital Omnibus on AI to prohibit systems that create sexually explicit or intimate images without prior consent, marking a new legal step in addressing AI-driven digital abuse, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

Deepfakes are highly realistic manipulated videos, images, or audio created using artificial intelligence tools, often making them difficult to distinguish from real content. The report highlights that newer AI technologies have made it easier to produce illegal sexual material involving real individuals without their consent.

According to studies cited in the report, a significant share of deepfake tools can generate non-consensual pornographic content quickly, with women being the primary targets in the vast majority of cases.

The new EU rules specifically target “nudifier apps,” defining them as a form of digital sexual abuse. Companies and developers will have until December 2, 2026, to comply with the new restrictions.

Previously, such content was regulated under broader frameworks including the AI Act, GDPR, and Digital Services Act, but without explicit bans on this category of AI tools.

News.Az