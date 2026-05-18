Netanyahu trial hearing canceled again after urgent defense request

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial faced another last-minute disruption on Monday morning, May 18, after a scheduled hearing was canceled just an hour before it was set to begin.

According to reports from Israeli Channel 12, Netanyahu's defense attorney submitted an urgent, eleventh-hour court filing requesting the immediate cancellation of the session. The defense team cited confidential "security and diplomatic reasons" that left the prime minister's schedule entirely booked with high-priority meetings until late into the night. Detailed logistics and the specific nature of these security conflicts were submitted to the Jerusalem District Court and the prosecution inside a sealed envelope to protect sensitive information, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu's long-running criminal trial initially began in 2020 and covers three separate cases involving charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. While the prime minister first took the witness stand in December 2024, his cross-examination phase has been repeatedly plagued by interruptions.

Throughout 2025 and into 2026, the defense has successfully petitioned for numerous delays and shortened sessions. These extensions have routinely cited wartime developments, active diplomatic engagements, and acute security risks, including recent concerns highlighted by the Shin Bet security service regarding the safety of pre-announced public appearances during regional confrontations.

While a hearing remains on the calendar for Tuesday morning, the recurring delays have drawn heavy fire from political critics and citizen groups. Opponents continue to accuse the prime minister of intentionally weaponizing complex regional geopolitical tensions to stall the judicial process and avoid the witness stand.

News.Az