Rock star Haluk Levent shares earthquake relief lessons at WUF13

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Turkish rock musician and philanthropist Haluk Levent has stated that through the AHBAP platform he leads, they have helped thousands of earthquake-affected families in Türkiye address their housing problems.

Speaking to journalists at the 13th United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, he emphasized that housing is directly linked to human dignity, News.Az reports, citing APA.

“A home is not just four walls. A home is safety, belonging, and hope. For people, becoming homeowners again means reconnecting them to life,” he said.

Levent noted that the AHBAP has carried out large-scale relief efforts, especially following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye in 2023, contributing to both temporary and permanent housing for affected families.

He added that the housing issue is not only about physical infrastructure, but also about social justice and equal opportunities.

Levent is widely known not only as one of Türkiye’s most popular rock artists but also as the founder of AHBAP, which provides assistance to people affected by disasters such as earthquakes and other emergencies.

The singer also performed his favorite musical songs for the session participants.

News.Az