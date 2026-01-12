"As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises. This House will not aid in legitimising this regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder," she added.
EU Parliament bars Iranian diplomats from its premises
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced on Monday that all Iranian diplomats and representatives will be banned from entering European Parliament premises, following the recent protests and violence in Iran.
"It cannot be business as usual," she wrote in a social media statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.