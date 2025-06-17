EU proposal to ban Russian gas faces tough negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union’s plan to ban all Russian gas by the end of 2027 has sparked intense debate, as some member states worry it could drive up energy prices and lead to millions of euros in legal costs for companies.

The European Commission on Tuesday set out the legislation needed to end the bloc’s reliance on pipeline and liquefied natural gas supplies from Moscow, starting by prohibiting new deals from next year, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



Supplies under existing contracts shorter than one year will be stopped from June 17, 2026 at the latest.

A ban on shipments under existing longer-term deals would take effect by the end of 2027.

“Russia has repeatedly attempted to blackmail us by weaponising its energy supplies,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a press statement. “We have taken clear steps to turn off the tap and end the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe for good.”

There’s political support for the commission’s push to sever ties with Russia to avoid further risks to EU energy security. While no longer the bloc’s biggest supplier, Russia still accounts for almost a fifth of European demand.

Still, negotiations over the final shape of the deal are set to kick off with some countries unsure about the feasibility of the proposal.

Talks need to conclude by the end of the year for the phaseout to start in line with the commission’s plan on 1 January 2026, a tight timeline for what is often a lengthy decision-making process in the EU. The bloc’s rules for ending its nuclear reliance on Russia will also be proposed at a later date.

One concern among some member states, including Spain, is whether the law will have the legal heft to allow buyers to invoke force majeure and avoid massive fines from exiting existing contracts. There are also worries about the impact on prices, especially when the EU is struggling to keep its industries globally competitive.

News.Az