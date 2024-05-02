EU reiterates readiness to help Azerbaijan, Armenia achieve peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union stands ready to support Azerbaijan and Armenia in reaching a peace agreement, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The ambassador said the EU welcomes the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We are pleased that the peace process is ongoing. It is incumbent upon both sides to seek solutions and paths for progress. Naturally, the EU stands prepared to sustain its support for facilitating a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az