TikTok star Shirley Raines dies at 58

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shirley Raines, the TikTok creator and nonprofit founder widely known for caring for people experiencing homelessness on Los Angeles’ Skid Row, has died at the age of 58. Her organization, Beauty 2 The Streetz, confirmed her passing, describing her impact as immeasurable.

Known affectionately as “Ms. Shirley,” Raines built a following of more than five million on TikTok, where she documented her work distributing meals, hygiene supplies, beauty services, and compassion to people living on the streets. Her approach was defined by dignity and respect — greeting people as “King” or “Queen” and offering personal care rarely accessible to the homeless community, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Her nonprofit wrote that Raines used her media platform to amplify marginalized voices and deliver hope to underserved populations. The cause of death has not been released, and the organization said further details will be shared when available.

Raines’ path to outreach began after the loss of her young son, an experience she once described as leaving her broken. She later said that grief inspired her to support people living without family or stability, turning personal tragedy into a mission of service. She began working directly with homeless communities in 2017, quickly becoming a familiar and trusted presence on Skid Row.

In recent posts, Raines was seen handing out lunches from her car, celebrating a man who had secured housing, and giving shoes to a barefoot child. These everyday acts of kindness became the foundation of her global online influence.

Los Angeles continues to face a severe homelessness crisis, with tens of thousands living without stable housing. Community organizers and outreach workers said Raines was not only sentimental but protective of the people she served, often inviting them to join her organization and gain responsibility and purpose.

Fellow nonprofit leaders recalled her remembering birthdays, supporting transgender and queer individuals on the margins of Skid Row, and building a network of volunteers motivated by empathy and generosity.

In 2025, Raines received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality. Tributes from activists, creators, and community members poured in, honoring her as a rare voice of compassion and dignity for those society often overlooks.

News.Az