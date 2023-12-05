EU shows disregard for destruction of Azerbaijan’s monuments in Armenia: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union keeps demonstrating disregard for the destruction of Azerbaijan’s religious and cultural monuments in Armenia, Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference, titled “Enabling the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: Global context and just solution”, which was held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Alakbarli noted that cemeteries and cultural and religious monuments belonging to Azerbaijan were systematically destroyed in Armenia.

“The ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia has also had a serious negative impact on our intangible cultural heritage. Our traditions, way of life and social bonds have suffered a lot. The Armenian government does not allow the UNESCO mission to be sent to this country to assess the state of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage,” he said.

The chairman recalled that the Western Azerbaijan Community has already appealed to Pope Francis with the request to help ensure the visit of Azerbaijanis to their sacred places in Armenia.

“Earlier, we appealed to the EU with a similar request. Unfortunately, the EU has shown complete disregard for the destruction of our religious and cultural monuments and our right to visit,” Alakbarli added.

News.Az